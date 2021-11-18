ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 13. новембра 2021. року занавше нас зохабел наш мили швекор, дїдо и прадїдо

ЙОАКИМ ГАРДИ

(1936‒2021)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на ньго навики будземе чувац. Нєвеста Фемка и унукове Деян и Желько зоз свою фамелию
Най спочива у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest