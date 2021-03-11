СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 8. марца 2021. року наполнєли ше два роки одкеди нє з нами наш мили

ЙОАКИМ ГАРДИ

(1957–2019)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на ньго чуваю його наймилши
Най спочива у мире Божим!
