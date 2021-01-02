СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 10. януара наполня ше 20 жалосни роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили и єдини син

ЙОАКИМ ДЖУДЖАР – Яшо

(1960–2001)
з Руского Керестура


Роки преходза, алє ти навики жиєш у наших боляцих шерцох. Вше ши з нами у наших думкох и молитвох. Нїґда це нє забудземе. Ожалосцени мац Гелена и оцец Владимир
Спочивай у мире Божим!
