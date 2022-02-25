СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 1. марца 2022. року наполня ше два роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили

ЙОАКИМ ЕМЕЙДИ

(1964–2020)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ньго навики буду чувац його наймилши
Най спочива у мире Божим!
