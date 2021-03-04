СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 1. марца наполнєл ше рок як нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец, дїдо, син, жец и шовґор

ЙОАКИМ ЕМЕЙДИ

(1964–2020)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ньго навики буду чувац його наймилши – супруга Оленка, син Мирко, дзивка Сашка зоз супругом Борисом, унучки Ена и Аня, мац и бачи Янко, швекор и швекра, як и Владо и Терезка зоз фамелиями
Най спочива у мире Божим!
