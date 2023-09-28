СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 5. октобра наполня ше 10 роки як вецей нє з нами наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

ЙОАКИМ КОЧИШ

(1947–2013)
зоз Зомбора


Занавше будземе чувац красни памятки на ньго. Супруга Амалия, син Звонимир зоз супругу Славицу и унуки Катарина и Хана
Спочивай у мире Божим!