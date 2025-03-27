СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 1. априла 2025. року наполнї ше рок як нас занавше нас зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

ЙОАКИМ – ЛЮБО ГАРДИ

(1947–2024)
з Кули


Занавше го буду чувац у своїх шерцох супруга Марґита, син Сашо зоз супругу Блаженку, син Мирослав зоз супругу Елвиру и унучата Себастиян, Дариян и Елена
Спочивай у мире Божим!