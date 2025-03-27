СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 1. априла 2025. року наполнї ше рок як нас занавше зохабел наш мили

ЙОАКИМ – ЛЮБО ГАРДИ

(1947–2024)
з Кули


З любову и почитованьом у своїх шерцох го буду чувац його наймилши
Най спочива у мире Божим!