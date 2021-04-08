СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 7. априла наполнєли ше два роки як нє з нами наш мили

ЙОАКИМ НАДЬ

(1961–2019)
з Руского Керестура


Мили Киме, ти вична памятка у наших шерцох. Нїґда це нє забудземе. Супруга Весна и дзеци: Цецилия и Давид
Спочивай у мире Божим!
