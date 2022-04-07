СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 7. априла 2022. року наполнєли ше три роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили

ЙОАКИМ НАДЬ

(1961–2019)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом, красни памятки на тебе чуваю твойо наймилши: Весна, Цецилия и Давид
Спочивай у мире Божим!
