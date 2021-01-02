IN MEMORIAM

Дня 27. децембра занавше од нас пошол наш мили оцец и дїдо

ЙОАКИМ НАДЬ

(1940–2020)
з Руского Керестура


Мили оцец и дїду, будземе це навики чувац у своїх шерцох и здогадовац ше красних памяткох хтори зме препровадзели з тобу. Ожалосцени дзивка Златка, син Славо и син Дзвоно, и унучата Деян, Иґор и Тамара
Най це ангели чуваю и спочивай у мире Божим!
