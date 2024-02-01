ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 24. януара 2024. року занавше ме зохабел мили супруг

ЙОАКИМ ПАПЛАЦКО

(1939–2024)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом у красних памяткох заєднїцкого живота будзе це чувац супруга Наталия
Спочивай у мире Божим!