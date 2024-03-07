СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 4. марца 2024. року наполєли ше 40 жалосни днї як нас зохабел наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ЙОАКИМ ПАПЛАЦКО

(1939–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Нєпреривно думаме на це и подзековни зме за шицки прекрасни хвильки препровадзени зоз тобу. Син Славко и дзивчата Соня и Таня зоз фaмелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!