СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 4. марца 2024. року наполєли ше 40 жалосни днї як ме зохабел мой супруг

ЙОАКИМ ПАПЛАЦКО

(1939–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Памятка на це и красни хвильки хтори зме вєдно препровадзели останю у моїм шерцу. Твоя супруга Наталия
Спочивай у мире Божим!