ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 24. януара 2024. року занавше нас зохабел наш мили оцец и дїдо

ЙОАКИМ ПАПЛАЦКО

(1939–2024)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом занавше це будземе чувац у наших шерцох. Син Славко, дзивчата Соня и Таня зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!