СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 25. фебруара наполнєли ше пейц смутни роки од кеди нас занавше напущел наш мили оцец и дїдо

ЙОАКИМ ПАПУҐА

з Руского Керестура


Навики будземе паметац твою любов и доброту. Твойо наймилши – син Мижо зоз супругу Тонку и унучата Лина и Стефан
Спочивай у мире Божим!