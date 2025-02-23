СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 25. фебруара наполня ше штири роки як нас зохабел наш мили оцец и дїдо

ЙОАКИМ ПАПУҐА

(1948–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на це навики чуваю твойо наймилши – син Мижо зоз супругу Тонку, и унучата Лина и Стефан