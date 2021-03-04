ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 25. фебруара преселєл ше до вичносци

ЙОАКИМ ПАПУҐА

(1948–2021)


З почитованьом, Сенка Еделинскова зоз дзецми – Владком зоз Канади и Златком зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
