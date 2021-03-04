ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 25. фебруара престало дуркац твойо шерцо, мили мой

ЙОАКИМ ПАПУҐА

(10. I 1948 – 25. II 2021)
з Руского Керестура


Мили Киме, дзекуєм ци за твою любов, дзекуєм ци за 34 роки цо сом з тобу прежила. У моїм шерцу будзеш навики жиц. Твоя Мара
Спочивай у мире Божим и най це ангели чуваю!
