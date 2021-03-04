ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Нашому милому оцови и дїдови

ЙОАКИМ ПАПУҐА

(10. I 1948 – 25. II 2021)
з Руского Керестура


Дзекуєме ци за твою любов цо ши нам даровал. У наших шерцох оставаю памятки на час котри зме зоз тобу препровадзели. Твой син Мижо, нєвеста Тонка и наймилши унуки Лина и Стефан
Спочивай у мире Божим!
