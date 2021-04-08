СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 5. априла наполнєли ше 40 смутни днї як нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

ЙОАКИМ ПАПУҐА

(1948–2021)
з Руского Керестура


У молитвох и здогадованьох, твою любов, доброту и красни памятки на це вично буду чувац твойо наймилши – супруга Мара, син Мижо зоз супругу Тонку, и унуки Лина и Стефан
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest