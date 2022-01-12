ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 26. децембра до вичносци ше преселєл наш мили оцец и швекор

ЙОАКИМ ПАП

(1939–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Твою доброту и любов ґу нам навики будземе чувац и паметац у наших шерцох. Твоя дзивка Марча зоз супругом Иринейом
Спочивай у мире Божим!
