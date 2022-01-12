ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 26. децембра до вичносци ше преселєл мой супруг

ЙОАКИМ ПАП

(1939–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Дзекуєм ци за любов и потримовку през 64 роки заєднїцкого малженского живота. Навики будзеш у моїм шерцу. Твоя супруга Маря
Спочивай у мире Божим!
