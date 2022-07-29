СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 26. юлия наполнєл ше жалосни рок як нас зохабел наш мили брат

ЙОАКИМ РАЦ КРЕНЇЦКОГО

(1935–2021)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом на доброго нам брата, вично го будземе ношиц у наших шерцох – шестра Мария Регакова зоз супругом Томиславом и дзецми Жельком и Златком зоз фамелиями, як и шестра Гелена Колошняйова зоз фамелию.
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 2 раз, нєшка 2)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest