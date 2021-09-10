ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

братови

ЙОАКИМ РАЦ

(1935‒2021)
з Руского Керестура


Любов и доброту котру ши нєсебично давал будземе паметац занавше. Таки нє умераю, алє оставаю навики у наших шерцох. Твоя шестра Мария и шовґор Томислав Регаково, як и їх дзеци – Желько зоз супругу Терезку и дзецми Борисом и Ану; Златко зоз супругу Лепу и дзецми Николом и Николину
Най це ангели чуваю!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
