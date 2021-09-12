СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Братови, з нагоди 40 дньох як ше преселєл до вичносци

ЙОАКИМ РАЦ

(1935–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Любов и доброту котру ши нєсебично давал и у шицким помагал будземе паметац и почитовац занавше. Мария и Томислав Регаково зоз сином Жельком и його фамелию, як и сином Златком и його фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
