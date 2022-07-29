СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 26. юлия 2022. року наполнєл ше жалосни рок як вецей нє з нами наш мили оцец, швекор, дїдо и прадїдо

ЙОАКИМ РАЦ

(1935–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Навики чуваме у своїх шерцох твою любов и доброту котру ши нєсебично даровал каждому од нас. З любову и почитованьом твойо наймилши
Най ци господ Бог подарує вични мир у царстве нєбесним!
(Опатрене 2 раз, нєшка 2)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest