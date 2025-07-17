СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 20. юлия наполня ше три длуги и смутни роки як нас занавше напущел наш мили

ЙОАКИМ САБАДОШ БАДЕ

(1966–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Гоч ши физично нє ту, жиєш и занавше будзеш жиц у наших шерцох и думкох. Чуваме шицки красни памятки на тебе. Хибиш нам барз. Супруга Мария, син Мижо и дзивка Соня зоз супругом Владиславом и сином Виктором