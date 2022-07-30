ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 20. юлия занавше нас зохабел наш мили супруг и оцец

ЙОАКИМ САБАДОШ БАДЕ

(1966–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Претаргли ше нашо друженя пре твой одход до вичносци, а останю лєм красни памятки хтори занавше будземе чувац – супруга Мария зоз дзецми Соню и Мижом
Спочивай у мире Божим!
