СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 24. октобра наполня ше 15 роки одкеди нє з нами наш мили оцец и дїдо

ЙОАКИМ САБАДОШ

(1947‒2006)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом найкрасши памятки на ньго навики чува син Желько зоз супругу Терезку и унук Матей
Най спочива у мире Божим!
