СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 20. юлия 2025. року наполня ше три роки як вецей нє з нами

ЙОАКИМ САБАДОШ

(1966–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки чуваю брат Желько зоз супругу Терeзку и сином Матейом
Спочивай у мире Божим!