ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

ЙОАКИМ ЧИЗМАР БОСИ

(1934–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Остатнї поздрав од сина Славка, супруги Мариї и синох Тараса, Натанаїла и Теофила З любову и почитованьом, красни памятки на це навики будземе чувац.
Спочивай у мире Божим!
