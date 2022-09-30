СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 27. септембра 2022. року наполнєл ше жалосни рок як нас зохабел оцец и дїдо

ЙОАКИМ ЧИЗМАР

(1934–2021)
з Руского Керестура


У красних памяткох у молитвох го чуваю син о. Славко, нєвеста Мария и унукове Тарас, Натанаїл и Теофил з Паризу
Най спочива у мире Божим!
