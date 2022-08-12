ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 28. юлия 2022. року нєсподзивано нас зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

ЙОАКИМ ШТРАНҐАР

(1950–2022)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и подзекованьом найкрасши памятки буду чувац: супруга Ярослава, син Александар зоз супругу, дзивка Снежа зоз супругом и мили унуки
Спочивай у мире Божим!
