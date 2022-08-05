ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 28. юлия 2022. року зохабел нас мой почитовани шовґор

ЙОАКИМ ШТРАНҐАР

(1950–2022)
з Руского Керестура


З подзекованьом, Мирко Лазор зоз фамелию
Най це ангели чуваю, бо ши то заслужел!
