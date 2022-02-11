ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Наймилшому дїдови

ЙОВО ЖЕҐАРАЦ



Кажди нови крочай цо направим и кажду животну пузлу цо зложим, ти дїду занавше будзеш у моїм шерцу. Ти ми указал же бим була сцерпезлїва, и нїґда нє одустала од того цо сцем у живоце. Дзекуєм ци же ши нас любел безконєчно, и же ши вше бул ту за нас. Дїду, спочивай у мире Божим.
Люби це твоя Аница
