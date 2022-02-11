ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 4. фебруара нєсподзивано нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец и дїдо

ЙОВО ЖЕҐАРАЦ

(1949–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Дзекуєм ци же ши ми бул оцец. Дзекуєм ци за нєсебичну любов. Дзекуєм ци за шицки сурово-реални розгварки, хтори лєм ти знал вигвариц на найнїжнєйши способ. Дзекуєм ци же ши вше мал кеди за нас. Дзекуєм ци же ши мал розуменя за кажди мой нєдозрети момент. Тату, тих „дзекуємˮ єст ище милион у моєй души. Лєм ци обецуєм же ми штверо будземе добре, найлєпше. Будзеш ше цешиц у нас. Будзем це занавше ношиц у себе, бо то ти. Путуй зоз ангелами, мой добри тату.
Твоя дзивка Кристина, жец Раде и унуки Анастасия и Неманя
