ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 4. фебруара нєсподзивано нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец, супруг и дїдо

ЙОВО ЖЕҐАРАЦ

(1949–2022)
з Руского Керестура


У доме нашим цихосц. У шерцу и души боль. Дзе ґод попатриме, шицко здогадує на тебе. Чом ши нам нїч нє гварел за твой боль у шерцу? Слова поцешеня нєт. Барз нам хибиш, и вше хибиц будзеш. Навики споминац це будземе. Зоз твоїма дїлами будзеш вше зоз нами. Твою доброту нїґда нє забудземе. Вше це у шерцу ношиц будземе. Супруга Ирина, зоз любову твойо наймилши
Спочивай у мире Божим!
