ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Наймилшому дїдови

ЙОВО ЖЕҐАРАЦ



Рано, 7 годзин. Чуєм мили глас: „Дїдова”. То мой дїдо. Пришол ище було цма, кед мама и тато пошли на роботу. Пришол ме пребудзиц и одвесц до школи. Помогнул ми облєчиц ше, зачесац, вжал ташку, положел до авта, а я ше му питам, чи можем напредок шеднуц, гоч бим нє шмела. Вше ме пущел. Кед сом внєдзелю пришла до тебе и баби вше ши ше зо мну бавел, чи домини, чи мацурки, чи зме складали пузли. Будзем ше вредно учиц, слухац тату и маму, як цо вони тебе слухали. И будзем з поцешеньом ношиц твойо презвиско. Занавше останєм твоя „дїдоваˮ.
Твоя унука Кика
