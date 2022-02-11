ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 4. фебруара нєсподзивано нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец и дїдо

ЙОВО ЖЕҐАРАЦ

(1949–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Мой тату! Нїґда ци нє було чежко буц ту кед ши ми бул потребни. Нє було важне яка хвиля, кельо годзин, хтори дзень, вше ши бул ту. Научел ши ме жиц од своєй роботи. Най нє завишим од других. Знам же дзешка стоїш з боку, и чуваш нас шицких цо це любиме и почитуєме. Занавше останєш у наших шерцох и будзеш през нас жиц.
Твой син Кичо, нєвеста Дея и унука Кика
