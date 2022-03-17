СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 16. марца наполнєли ше 40 днї як нас занавше зохабел наш наймилши супруг, оцец, дїдо и швекор

ЙОВО ЖЕҐАРАЦ

(1949–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Боль ище вше ту, исто як и того пиятку, 4. фебруара, кед ши занавше пошол на остатню драгу. Шицким нам чежко и лєм о тебе приповедаме, о твоєй доброти и твоїх дїлох. Спочивай у мире Божим!
Твоя супруга Иринка, син Кристиян, дзивка Кристина, унуки Ана и Кристина, унук Неманя, нєвеста Андреа и жец Раде
