СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 4. авґуста 2022. року наполнєло ше 6 мешаци як нас напущел наш мили оцец, дїдо, супруг и швекор

ЙОВО ЖЕҐАРАЦ

(1949–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Нє прейдзе дзень же нє пущиме слизу за тобу, же нє подумаме на твою доброту и твойо дїла. Занавше останєш у наших шерцох и будзеш през нас жиц. Твойо дзеци, унуки, супруга, нєвеста и жец
Спочивай у мире Божим!
