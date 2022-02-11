ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Наймилшому дїдови

ЙОВО ЖЕҐАРАЦ



Вше ши ми ше питал чи сом „дединоˮ, а я у франти одвитовал же я Неманя. Алє сцем най знаш же я занавше останєм „дединоˮ. Дзекуєм ци же ши ми указал най будзем упарти, моцни и чесни. Дзекуєм за шицко цо ши поробел за нас. Ти ми занавше останєш у шерцу. Любим це дїду!
Спочивай у мире Божим! Люби це твой Неманя
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest