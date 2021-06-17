ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Нашому братнякови

ЙОВҐЕНОВИ ЧАПКОВИ

(1956–2021)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом у красних памяткох навики го буду чувац Рацпетийово – Владимир зоз супругу Оленку и дзецми
Най спочива у мире Божим!
