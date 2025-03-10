ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 20. фебруара 2025. року упокоєл ше у Нємецкей наш мили кум

ЙОВҐЕН БУДИНСКИ

(1951–2025)
родом з Руского Керестура


Памятку на тебе буду чувац кумово Надьордьово Юлин, Любка и Борис
Спочивай у мире Божим!