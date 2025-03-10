ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 20. фебруара 2025. року упокоєл ше у Нємецкей наш бачи

ЙОВҐЕН БУДИНСКИ

(1951–2025)
родом з Руского Керестура


Ожалосцени фамелиї Ковач, Добрилович и Шишич
Най спочива у мире Божим!