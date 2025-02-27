ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Нашому милому бачикови Йовґенови котри ше упокоєл 20. фебруара 2025. року у Нємецкей

ЙОВҐЕН БУДИНСКИ

(1951–2025)
родом з Руского Керестура


Ожалосцени Яни и Зденко Шомодїйово, їх супруги Єлена и Ивана, и дзеци Алекса, Елена и Лана