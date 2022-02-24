СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 25. фебруара 2022. року наполнюю ше 15 роки як нас напущел наш супруг, оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ЙОВҐЕН ГАРДИ

(1938–2007)
з Руского Керестура


Здогадованє на ньго вше у шерцох буду чувац супруга Барица, дзивка Ваня зоз фамелию и дзивка Весна зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
