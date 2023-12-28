ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 22. децембра после чежкей и краткей хороти зохабел нас наш мили супруг и оцец

ЙОВҐЕН ЕДЕЛИНСКИ

(1937–2023)
з Кули


З любову и у красних здогадованьох останє у наших шерцох. Ожалосцени супруга Ирина и дзивка Лїляна
Спочивай у мире Божим!