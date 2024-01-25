СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 27. януара наполня ше 40 смутни днї як нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг и оцец

ЙОВҐЕН ЕДЕЛИНСКИ

(1937–2023)
з Кули


З любову и у красних здогадованьох останє у наших шерцох и нїґда го нє забудземе. Ожалосцени супруга Ирина и дзивки Лїляна и Снежана зоз супругом Синишом
Спочивай у мире Божим!